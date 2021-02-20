California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Choice Hotels International worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 299.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $2,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 686.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 46,830 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 20.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 57,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

NYSE:CHH opened at $111.09 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

