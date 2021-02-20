Callisto Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $302,614.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and $302,614.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,000.38 or 0.03504007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00027820 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.