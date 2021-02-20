Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $81-85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.22 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CMBM. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 170,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,540,200 shares of company stock valued at $67,472,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

