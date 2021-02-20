Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,706 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,611 shares of company stock worth $13,552,135. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $191.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of -361.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $200.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.