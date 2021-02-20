Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 826 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $215.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

