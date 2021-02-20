Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.62. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

