Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $460.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

