Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.99 and its 200-day moving average is $122.15.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.