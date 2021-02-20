Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 22.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after acquiring an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $33,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $40,108,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 229.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,570,000 after buying an additional 187,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVN stock opened at $190.47 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

