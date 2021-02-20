Canaccord Genuity Raises Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to $3.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.36.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.