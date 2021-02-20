Canaccord Genuity Raises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$77.50

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$76.00 to C$77.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a hold rating to a top pick rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$75.09.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$76.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$138.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$49.01 and a 12 month high of C$76.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5774154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

