Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$119.50.

CM stock opened at C$114.76 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$67.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

