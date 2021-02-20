Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $183.90

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$183.90 and last traded at C$180.75, with a volume of 94813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$175.97.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$189.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.13.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$173.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$153.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.