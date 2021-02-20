Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $212,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,537,000 after purchasing an additional 451,796 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,089,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,650,000 after buying an additional 92,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,467,000 after buying an additional 155,394 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $35,875,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $30,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $45.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

