Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Receives GBX 186.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.83 ($2.44).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) stock opened at GBX 167.60 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 246.60 ($3.22).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

