Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.