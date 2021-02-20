Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of OVV opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Ovintiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

