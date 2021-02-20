Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $1.17. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,063,072 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Capstone Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED vanity mirrors, LED gooseneck lanterns, LED dual mode security lights, LED solar patio lights, LED motion sensor lights, LED motion sensor light with air purifier, LED wall utility lights, eco-i-Lites, power failure indoor lighting, CPC power failure bulbs, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.