Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) Stock Price Up 19.1%

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) shares rose 19.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 2,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins.

