Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDD) Trading 890% Higher

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDD) traded up 890% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXVDD)

Carbon Streaming Corporation, an investment vehicle, provides investors with the exposure to carbon credits. It intends to build a portfolio of carbon credits for the compliance and voluntary markets. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020.

