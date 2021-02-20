CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. Analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,915 shares of company stock worth $3,334,654 over the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.4% during the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.