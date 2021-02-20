CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

LOTZ opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

