Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,893.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,691.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

