Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $37.83 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

