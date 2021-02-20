Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

