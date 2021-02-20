Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,072,292 shares of company stock worth $78,225,483. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

