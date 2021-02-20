Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 320,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $151.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.