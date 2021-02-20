Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%.

Shares of CSV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. 96,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.25 million, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,107,658.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,232 shares of company stock worth $240,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Carriage Services by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.