Carry Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $55.03 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded 49% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.66 or 0.00199629 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 7,204,757,417 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

