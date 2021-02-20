Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $63.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

