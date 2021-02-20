Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSPR. Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE:CSPR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. 446,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. Casper Sleep has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

