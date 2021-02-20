Caspian Trading 18% Higher This Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $6,228.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00061268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.03 or 0.00788495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00055236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.49 or 0.04656579 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.