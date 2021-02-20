Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen Sells 17,119 Shares

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSLT opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 1,659.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 588,202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 563,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

