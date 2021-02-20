Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

CPRX stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 344,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

