CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of CTT opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.