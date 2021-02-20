CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. CBIZ updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.53-1.59 EPS.

CBIZ stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 329,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,986. CBIZ has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $30.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,849.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $2,201,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

