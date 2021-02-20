Cedar Fair, L.P. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

FUN opened at $46.48 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

