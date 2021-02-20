Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,825 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 210.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up 0.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 37,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 120,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 217,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $62.56.

