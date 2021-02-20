Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,560,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 513,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.47% of Celanese worth $982,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.35. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $140.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

