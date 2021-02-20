Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

CAGDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CAGDF opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

