Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Get Centogene alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNTG. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $254.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Centogene has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $28.71.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Centogene by 534.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 315,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 242,941 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the 3rd quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centogene by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.