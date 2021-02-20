Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.60

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.60 and traded as high as $85.70. Century Bancorp shares last traded at $85.45, with a volume of 18,021 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $475.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 854,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,667,253. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,146,332.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,329 shares of company stock worth $336,395. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Bancorp by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Century Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Century Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

