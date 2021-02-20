CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CEVA. Cowen increased their target price on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,026.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CEVA by 77.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

