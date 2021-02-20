CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 23rd

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 23rd. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFIIU opened at $11.74 on Friday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,322,000.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

