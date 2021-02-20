Charles Robbins Sells 8,497 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,108.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,806,000 after buying an additional 1,648,794 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 129,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

