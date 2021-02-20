Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.09. Check-Cap shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 120,873 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $85.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.59% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

