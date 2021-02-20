Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Down 7.3%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 19,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,053,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The firm has a market cap of $124.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

