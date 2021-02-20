Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

