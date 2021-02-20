Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

