CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (CXF.TO) (TSE:CXF) Trading 0.6% Higher

CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (CXF.TO) (TSE:CXF)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.30 and last traded at C$10.30. 2,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.81.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (CXF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (CXF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.